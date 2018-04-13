The Bachelor's Bekah M. Explains Why She Doesn't Shave Her Armpits

Bekah Martinez, one of the most memorable contestants from the latest edition of The Bachelor, is opening up about why she doesn’t shave her armpits.

The 23-year-old realty star took to her Instagram stories this week to show off her body hair and explain why she doesn’t shave it.

“I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it. And I don’t know, I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time, but I just don’t really care. And also, I don’t see why I should need to,” Bekah told her fans (via Us Weekly). “Plus, I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave, and then waxing is expensive and then doing it myself — I mean, I used to wax it myself — but it’s just a hassle. And bottomline, I just don’t care!”

“Growing up being half-Mexican, I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she added. “So its kind of liberating now at this point to be like, ‘You know what, if somebody doesn’t like me because of my body hair, f—k ‘em.’ I mean, if we really want to get real about it, look at my arms. I have very hairy arms. I have a freaking happy trail. It’s just the way I was made. I can’t help it.”

Bekah also said that she doesn’t shave “down there” as she doesn’t want to look like an 11-year-old.

“I still shave my legs because I can’t honestly handle when people stare at them — they’re very hairy when I don’t shave them — and be like, ‘Oh, girl, somebody needs to shave.’ I don’t like it,” she added.