Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 3:38 am

The Bachelor's Bekah M. Explains Why She Doesn't Shave Her Armpits

The Bachelor's Bekah M. Explains Why She Doesn't Shave Her Armpits

Bekah Martinez, one of the most memorable contestants from the latest edition of The Bachelor, is opening up about why she doesn’t shave her armpits.

The 23-year-old realty star took to her Instagram stories this week to show off her body hair and explain why she doesn’t shave it.

“I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it. And I don’t know, I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time, but I just don’t really care. And also, I don’t see why I should need to,” Bekah told her fans (via Us Weekly). “Plus, I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave, and then waxing is expensive and then doing it myself — I mean, I used to wax it myself — but it’s just a hassle. And bottomline, I just don’t care!”

“Growing up being half-Mexican, I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she added. “So its kind of liberating now at this point to be like, ‘You know what, if somebody doesn’t like me because of my body hair, f—k ‘em.’ I mean, if we really want to get real about it, look at my arms. I have very hairy arms. I have a freaking happy trail. It’s just the way I was made. I can’t help it.”

Bekah also said that she doesn’t shave “down there” as she doesn’t want to look like an 11-year-old.

“I still shave my legs because I can’t honestly handle when people stare at them — they’re very hairy when I don’t shave them — and be like, ‘Oh, girl, somebody needs to shave.’ I don’t like it,” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 01
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 02
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 03
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 04
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 05
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 06
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 07
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 08
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 09
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 10
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 11
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 12
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 13
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 14
bekah martinez photos the bachelor 15

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bekah Martinez, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr