'The Incredibles 2' Drops Epic Brand-New Trailer - Watch Now!

An all-new trailer for The Incredibles 2 is out now, and you can watch it right here.

Disney/Pixar released the clip on Friday (April 13).

In Incredibles 2, Helen (Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Brad Bird, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini also lend their voice talents. Brad also serves as director and writer.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Incredibles 2 when it busts into theaters on June 15!



Incredibles 2 Official Trailer