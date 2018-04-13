Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 4:41 pm

Tina Fey Gets Support from 'Mean Girls' Broadway Cast at Variety's Power of Women Event!

Tina Fey is surrounded by her Mean Girls on Broadway team while walking the carpet at Variety’s 2018 Power of Women: New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday (April 13) in New York City.

The honoree was joined by the show’s female stars Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Ashley Park (Gretchen), Kate Rockwell (Karen), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), and Kerry Butler (Mrs. Norbury), and the show’s lyricist Nell Benjamin.

During her speech, Tina opened up about her vow to get more women in the writer’s room.

“The community of women that I work with have always inspired me to do better. To be the best I can be, if not better,” she said. “I made a vow to myself to not accept that privilege of being the only woman in the room, to make sure I was not a cappuccino machine and to use any power I had to create opportunity for others.”

FYI: Tina is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress and bag.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Park, Barrett Wilbert Reed, Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Nell Benjamin, Patti Murin, Taylor Louderman, Tina Fey

