Tina Fey Gets Support from 'Mean Girls' Broadway Cast at Variety's Power of Women Event!

Tina Fey is surrounded by her Mean Girls on Broadway team while walking the carpet at Variety’s 2018 Power of Women: New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday (April 13) in New York City.

The honoree was joined by the show’s female stars Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Ashley Park (Gretchen), Kate Rockwell (Karen), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), and Kerry Butler (Mrs. Norbury), and the show’s lyricist Nell Benjamin.

During her speech, Tina opened up about her vow to get more women in the writer’s room.

“The community of women that I work with have always inspired me to do better. To be the best I can be, if not better,” she said. “I made a vow to myself to not accept that privilege of being the only woman in the room, to make sure I was not a cappuccino machine and to use any power I had to create opportunity for others.”

FYI: Tina is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress and bag.