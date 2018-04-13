Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 11:10 am

Tinashe: 'Joyride' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tinashe: 'Joyride' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tinashe‘s Joyride is finally here!

The “Me So Bad” superstar released her sophomore album on Friday (April 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tinashe

The 13-track collection includes previously released singles “No Drama” with Offset and “Faded Love” with Future.

The album also includes title track “Joyride,” as well as the Little Dragon-assisted “Stuck With Me.”

Tinashe also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “No Drama” on Thursday night (April 12).

Listen to Joyride below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
