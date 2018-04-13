Victor Cruz & Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Bare Beach Bodies in Miami!

Former football player Victor Cruz puts his buff body on display while relaxing on a chaise lounge at the beach on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Miami, Fla.

The 31-year-old sports star was joined on the vacation by his bikini-clad girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 29.

Victor is one of a few stars featured in a new underwear campaign for Hanes and he’s pictured wearing just his boxer briefs while laying in bed.

