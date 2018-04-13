Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Victoria Beckham Confirms She's Going To Royal Wedding & Agrees To Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke!

Victoria Beckham hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (April 12) and revealed if she and husband David Beckham were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding, set to take place on May 19.

“I don’t know,” the 43-year-old businesswoman expressed while sitting alongside fellow guest Shaquille O’Neal.

“You’re totally going,” James insisted, causing Victoria to laugh. “England is so excited. It’s so great isn’t it?” Victoria said. “They look so happy.”

James also questioned Victoria about the Instagram photo of a reunited Spice Girls back in February, and pushes Victoria to get the group together for a very spicy Carpool Karaoke.

“I will do carpool karaoke with the Spice Girls,” Victoria agreed – Watch below!


Victoria Beckham Can’t Keep Royal Wedding Secrets

Click inside to watch the rest of Victoria Beckham’s appearance on Late Late Show…


Victoria Beckham Says Yes to a Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke
