Fri, 13 April 2018 at 10:29 am
Will Ferrell Transported to Hospital After Two-Car Accident
- Will Ferrell was riding in an SUV that got flipped over in a 2-car accident Thursday night (April 12), and he — along with two others — were rushed to a hospital for treatment.- TMZ
- Aw! Kylie Jenner said the sweetest thing to new mom Khloe Kardashian… – Just Jared Jr
- Who’s prepared for Beyonce to dominate Coachella? – Lainey Gossip
- JWoww made a shocking revelation on Jersey Shore. – TooFab
- This throwback Kanye West moment is everything! – MTV
- We never saw this Victoria Beckham fashion collaboration coming… – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Will Ferrell
