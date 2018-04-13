Will Ferrell's Rep Provides Update After Car Accident

Will Ferrell was in a serious accident on Thursday night (April 12) in California, and a rep from United Talent Agency just provided an update to Just Jared on his behalf.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle. Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital,” the statement reads.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Ferrell

“Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his other colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition. Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them. He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

We wish everyone involved in the accident a speedy recovery.