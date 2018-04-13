Yodeling Walmart Kid Mason Ramsey Hits the Stage at Coachella 2018 - Watch Now!

The 2018 Coachella Music Festival has already had some special guests and one of them was the yodeling Walmart kid!

The 11-year-old singer, whose real name is Mason Ramsey, took the stage with DJ Whethan on Friday afternoon (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

“supposed to be playing his school talent show but took him to coachella instead,” Whethan wrote on his Instagram.

Just a few weeks ago, a video of Mason yodeling in his local Walmart went viral on Twitter.

Since then, he’s appeared on The Ellen Show and is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry!

Check out Mason‘s Coachella performance below…