Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split: 'I Was Aspiring to Be in Love for the Rest of my Life'

Zayn Malik is opening up about his breakup with Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old singer shared his thoughts while discussing his new song “Let Me” during a call to “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” on Friday (April 13).

Zayn told host Ryan that he wrote the song about eight months ago while he and Gigi were still in a good place with their relationship.

“I was in love and I think that’s pretty evident and, yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” Zayn said. “Things change, we move forward in life, times change but, yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

“That’s the whole point of life, right?” Zayn added. “We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Zayn and Gigi split last month after more than two years of dating.

We can’t wait to hear the rest of Zayn‘s sophomore album. In the meantime, be sure to check out his new “Let Me” music video, featuring a model whom many believe looks like Gigi.