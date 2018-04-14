Top Stories
Sat, 14 April 2018 at 5:32 pm

Alex Pettyfer Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Miami!

Alex Pettyfer Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Miami!

Alex Pettyfer puts his toned figure on display while hitting the beach for a relaxing day in the sun on Saturday (April 14) in Miami, Fla.

The actor just celebrated his 28th birthday days earlier and he’s likely celebrating the occasion with friends. They were spotted the night before partying at WALL Miami.

Alex will head to New York City this week for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new movie Back Roads, which marks his directorial debut. The world premiere is set for Friday, April 20.
Credit: Pichichipixx.com ; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
