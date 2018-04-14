Beyonce Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Coachella Concert

Top Stories
Sat, 14 April 2018 at 4:13 pm

Beyonce has sent a message to her fans hours ahead of her performance at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

The 36-year-old entertainer will be headlining the Saturday night lineup for the festival, one year after she had to cancel on the festival as she was pregnant with twins.

“I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella,” Beyonce wrote in a message posted to her Facebook account. “We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can’t wait to see y’all at 11:05pm!”

Make sure to tune in to the live stream, which will kick off at 2:05am ET.
Photos: Getty
