Bon Jovi Gets Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

Bon Jovi is officially a part of rock and roll history!

The band – Jon Bon Jovi, Hugh McDonald, David Bryan, and Tico Torres along with former members Alec John Such and Richie Sambora – hit the red carpet with their families as they arrived at the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday (April 14) in Cleveland, Ohio.

During the ceremony, Bon Jovi was introduced on stage during longtime fan and friend Howard Stern who shared tons of funny stories during his speech.

When Jon hit the stage, he shared that he’s been writing this acceptance speech for years.

“Some days I write the ‘Thank you’ speech, sometimes I write the ‘F–k you’ speech,” Jon said. “In the end, it’s all about time. It took a lot of people to get us here tonight.”

During the ceremony, the band also performed their hit songs “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “It’s My Life.”

The ceremony will be aired on HBO on Sunday, May 5.

