Sat, 14 April 2018 at 6:34 pm

Camila Mendes, Gregg Sulkin, & Victoria Justice Hang Out Poolside Before Coachella

Camila Mendes, Gregg Sulkin, & Victoria Justice Hang Out Poolside Before Coachella

Camila Mendes, Gregg Sulkin, and Victoria Justice spent some time with H&M ahead of Coachella today!

The actors stepped out for the event on Saturday (April 14) at The Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs, Calif.

Camila rocked a sleeveless white cut-out top with a colorful floral skirt; Gregg wore a white shirt and sneakers, along with palm tree-printed shorts; and Victoria stayed cool in a two-tone denim dress and white booties.

They were joined by Camila‘s Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, Keiynan Lonsdale, Taylor Hill, Zoey Deutch, Shaun Ross, and Whitney Port.

FYI: Guests are wearing H&M.

40+ pictures inside of Camila Mendes, Gregg Sulkin, Victoria Justice, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
