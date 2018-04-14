Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 3:32 pm

Cardi B Denies Hiring Beyonce's Fired Backup Dancers

Cardi B is speaking out to deny a rumor that is spreading about her hiring backup dancers reportedly fired by Beyonce.

TMZ reported that Beyonce let go of 20 of her backup dancers for Coachella earlier in the week and that Cardi was planning on hiring four to five of them.

Cardi left a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram account to set the record straight.

“The same dancers I used for the iHeartRadio Awards and for Jimmy Fallon are the same dancers I’m using for Coachella,” she said. There you have it!
