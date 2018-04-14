Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 10:31 pm

Carrie Underwood Shares New Selfie Months After Face Injury Surgery!

Carrie Underwood is back – and looks stunning!

The 35-year-old country star took to Instagram on Saturday (April 14) to share one of the first clear selfies since took a bad fall at her house last year and needed 40 stitches in her face.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards,” Carrie captioned the below selfie.

Carrie will be performing her new single “Cry Pretty” during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards tomorrow night.

The ACM Awards air on CBS Sunday night (April 15) at 8/7c.

Check out the selfie below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood

