Carrie Underwood Shares New Selfie Months After Face Injury Surgery!

Carrie Underwood is back – and looks stunning!

The 35-year-old country star took to Instagram on Saturday (April 14) to share one of the first clear selfies since took a bad fall at her house last year and needed 40 stitches in her face.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards,” Carrie captioned the below selfie.

Carrie will be performing her new single “Cry Pretty” during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards tomorrow night.

The ACM Awards air on CBS Sunday night (April 15) at 8/7c.

