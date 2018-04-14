Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner &amp; Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 8:11 pm

Chrissy Teigen Bares Baby Bump During Beach Photo Shoot!

Chrissy Teigen Bares Baby Bump During Beach Photo Shoot!

Chrissy Teigen strikes a pose during a photo shoot on Friday afternoon (April 13) on the beach in Malibu, Calif.

The 32-year-old model/cookbook author showed off her growing baby bump in a nude-colored bathing suit as she took part in the Becca Cosmetics shoot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

ICYMI, Chrissy had the best reaction to Cardi B‘s request to have a threesome with Rihanna.

As she got ready for the shoot, Chrissy took to Instagram to share a video of herself in hair and makeup!

Check it out below!

Sneaky peaky!!!! Beautiful day with the @beccacosmetics team!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen bares baby bump during beach photo shoot 01
chrissy teigen bares baby bump during beach photo shoot 02
chrissy teigen bares baby bump during beach photo shoot 03
chrissy teigen bares baby bump during beach photo shoot 04
chrissy teigen bares baby bump during beach photo shoot 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr