Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 3:56 pm

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning is speaking out to pay tribute to her late friend Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly over eight years ago.

The two actresses starred together in the movie Uptown Girls, which was released back in 2003.

“#fbf Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me. #uptowngirls ☀️,” Dakota captioned a still from the movie on her Instagram account.

Brittany died in December 2009 from pneumonia with a secondary factor being multiple drug intoxication. She had taken a range of over-the-counter and prescription medications, all legal ones, to try and treat a cold.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning brittany murphy 01
dakota fanning brittany murphy 02
dakota fanning brittany murphy 03
dakota fanning brittany murphy 04
dakota fanning brittany murphy 05
dakota fanning brittany murphy 06
dakota fanning brittany murphy 07
dakota fanning brittany murphy 08
dakota fanning brittany murphy 09
dakota fanning brittany murphy 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr