Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning is speaking out to pay tribute to her late friend Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly over eight years ago.

The two actresses starred together in the movie Uptown Girls, which was released back in 2003.

“#fbf Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me. #uptowngirls ☀️,” Dakota captioned a still from the movie on her Instagram account.

Brittany died in December 2009 from pneumonia with a secondary factor being multiple drug intoxication. She had taken a range of over-the-counter and prescription medications, all legal ones, to try and treat a cold.