Darren Criss Flaunts Rock Hard Abs at Republic Records Coachella Party!

Darren Criss is showing off his killer abs at Coachella!

The 31-year-old American Crime Story actor showed off his poolside style as he stopped by the Republic Records and Dream Hotel’s The Estate Party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) at the Zenyara in Indio, Calif.

Other stars at the party included Olivia Culpo, Victoria Justice, Logan Paul, Nick Viall, and Casper Smart.

