Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner &amp; Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 10:09 pm

Darren Criss Flaunts Rock Hard Abs at Republic Records Coachella Party!

Darren Criss Flaunts Rock Hard Abs at Republic Records Coachella Party!

Darren Criss is showing off his killer abs at Coachella!

The 31-year-old American Crime Story actor showed off his poolside style as he stopped by the Republic Records and Dream Hotel’s The Estate Party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) at the Zenyara in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Other stars at the party included Olivia Culpo, Victoria Justice, Logan Paul, Nick Viall, and Casper Smart.

Make sure to check out the Coachella live stream here!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 01
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 02
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 03
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 04
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 05
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 06
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 07
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 08
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 09
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 10
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 11
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 12
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 13
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 14
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 15
darren criss flaunts rock hard abs at republic records coachella party 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Casper Smart, Coachella, Darren Criss, Logan Paul, Nick Viall, Olivia Culpo, Shirtless, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr