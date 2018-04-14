Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, & Kiersey Clemons Team Up for Ugg's Coachella Brunch

Dove Cameron, Kiersey Clemons, and Rowan Blanchard snapped the cutest pics together at Ugg‘s Coachella brunch!

The actresses put their spring styles on display at the brand’s festival season kick-off bash on Friday (April 13) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Dove stayed cool in a blue dress, furry sandals, and purple sunglasses; Rowan rocked a tied-up denim top with matching shorts and yellow bow sandals; and Kiersey sported a sleeveless blue dress with colorful designs on it, along with matching sneakers.

They were joined by The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, models Winnie Harlow and Lottie Moss, and more.

The influential young women in attendance connected back to the Ugg brand through their own relation to California and strong sense of personal style.

