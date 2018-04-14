Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 1:41 pm

Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, & Kiersey Clemons Team Up for Ugg's Coachella Brunch

Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, & Kiersey Clemons Team Up for Ugg's Coachella Brunch

Dove Cameron, Kiersey Clemons, and Rowan Blanchard snapped the cutest pics together at Ugg‘s Coachella brunch!

The actresses put their spring styles on display at the brand’s festival season kick-off bash on Friday (April 13) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Dove stayed cool in a blue dress, furry sandals, and purple sunglasses; Rowan rocked a tied-up denim top with matching shorts and yellow bow sandals; and Kiersey sported a sleeveless blue dress with colorful designs on it, along with matching sneakers.

They were joined by The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, models Winnie Harlow and Lottie Moss, and more.

The influential young women in attendance connected back to the Ugg brand through their own relation to California and strong sense of personal style.

25+ pictures inside of Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, Kiersey Clemons, and more at the event…

Photos: BFA/Hagop Kalaidjian
