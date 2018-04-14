Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner &amp; Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 6:03 pm

Earth, Wind & Fire Singer Praises Taylor Swift's Cover

Earth, Wind & Fire Singer Praises Taylor Swift's Cover
  • Here’s what a member of Earth, Wind, & Fire said about Taylor‘s cover of “September” – TMZ
  • Check out this young Stranger Things actor rocking out – Just Jared Jr
  • Here is where Gwyneth Paltrow went for her bachelorette party – Lainey Gossip
  • All of the Coachella party and festival sightings you need to see – TooFab
  • This Oscar-winning director has sadly died - The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr