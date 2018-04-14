Top Stories
Sat, 14 April 2018 at 9:29 pm

Former Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested in Underwear for Outstanding Warrant

Orlando Brown has reportedly been arrested again.

Bounty hunters raided the house of the 30-year-old former That’s So Raven star and arrested him for an outstanding warrant on Friday morning (April 13) in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

The bounty hunter reports that they had legal paperwork and warrants which allowed them to enter Orlando‘s house by force where they found him hiding in a bedroom closed in a T-shirt and boxers.

A judge issued a warrant for Orlando last month after he failed to appear in court for allegedly hitting his girlfriend last year.

You can head to TMZ to watch a video from Orlando‘s arrest.
Getty
