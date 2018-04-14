Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 5:16 pm

Glee's Kevin McHale Skips Coachella to Cuddle with Austin McKenzie

Kevin McHale is one star you won’t be seeing at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival, but he has let us know where he is instead!

The 29-year-old former Glee actor posted a photo of him and actor Austin McKenzie cuddling up together. He captioned the pic, “#MyCoachella.”

We bet Kevin will at least be tuning in to the live stream tonight to watch Beyonce, one of his favorite performers, hit the stage.

Kevin even references the “Formation” lyric “My daddy Alabama, momma Louisiana” in his Instagram bio.

One month ago, Kevin posted a photo of him holding hands with someone and fans believe it’s Austin‘s hand in the pic. The two actors appeared together in the mini-series When We Rise.

A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on

