Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 12:15 am

Gwen Stefani Gets Warm Welcome After Announcing Las Vegas Residency!

Gwen Stefani Gets Warm Welcome After Announcing Las Vegas Residency!

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her upcoming Las Vegas residency!

The 48-year-old entertainer got a warm welcome on Friday afternoon (April 13) outside of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In true Vegas style, Gwen was welcomed by showgirls and pyrotechnics! She even got the chance to meet with some lucky young fans.

Gwen‘s Just a Girl residency is set to kick off on June 27th.

FYI: Gwen is wearing Casadei boots.

