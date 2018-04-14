Gwen Stefani Gets Warm Welcome After Announcing Las Vegas Residency!

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her upcoming Las Vegas residency!

The 48-year-old entertainer got a warm welcome on Friday afternoon (April 13) outside of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In true Vegas style, Gwen was welcomed by showgirls and pyrotechnics! She even got the chance to meet with some lucky young fans.

Gwen‘s Just a Girl residency is set to kick off on June 27th.

FYI: Gwen is wearing Casadei boots.