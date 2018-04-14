Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Black Tie Event in LA!
Gwyneth Paltrow stuns as she arrives at a black tie event on Saturday (April 14) in Los Angeles.
The 45-year-old actress/goop founder showed off some leg in a glam cranberry-colored gown as she and fiance Brad Falchuk arrived at the event separately.
Rumors have been swirling that the event tonight – hosted and organized by the couple’s close friend Ryan Murphy – is actually Gwyneth and Brad‘s wedding!
Earlier this week, Gwyneth was in Mexico along with a few friends to celebrate her bachelorette party.