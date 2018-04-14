Huey Lewis Cancels 2018 Shows Due to Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis and the News will no longer tour for the rest of the year after frontman Huey Lewis announced that he is suffering from hearing loss.

The 67-year-old performer revealed that the hearing loss began two and a half months ago and he is having trouble hearing music.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch,” Huey said in his statement.

Lewis revealed that he has visited several experts while trying to find an answer and doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease and can’t perform again until he improves.

“Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows,” Lewis wrote. “Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!