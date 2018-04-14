Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, &amp; More!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Hugh Jackman Sends Support to Bullying Victim With Touching Viral Video

Hugh Jackman is reaching out to a little girl whose anti-bullying video went viral.

The 49-year-old actor saw fourth grader Cassidy Warner‘s video about being bullied by classmates for several years and wanted to let her know he was there for her!

“Hi Cassidy….I’m Hugh. I want you to know you’re loved, special & smart. You’re strong, funny & beautiful both inside and out,” Hugh wrote on his Facebook.

He continued, “BULLYING IS NOT OK. Please never stop asking for help. You will find it from people and places you never thought possible. I’m your friend.”

Check out Cassidy‘s video below…
