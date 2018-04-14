Hugh Jackman Sends Support to Bullying Victim With Touching Viral Video

Hugh Jackman is reaching out to a little girl whose anti-bullying video went viral.

The 49-year-old actor saw fourth grader Cassidy Warner‘s video about being bullied by classmates for several years and wanted to let her know he was there for her!

“Hi Cassidy….I’m Hugh. I want you to know you’re loved, special & smart. You’re strong, funny & beautiful both inside and out,” Hugh wrote on his Facebook.

He continued, “BULLYING IS NOT OK. Please never stop asking for help. You will find it from people and places you never thought possible. I’m your friend.”

Check out Cassidy‘s video below…