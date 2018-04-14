Sat, 14 April 2018 at 11:26 am

Justin Bieber Yodels Around Coachella After Meeting Walmart Kid (Video)

Justin Bieber got to meet one of the biggest stars at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer snapped a selfie backstage with Walmart kid Mason Ramsey, who got to yodel for the crowd of thousands of people at Coachella.

Justin was so inspired by the yodeling that he was spotted singing the boy’s viral song, “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams, while walking around the field later that night. Watch a video below!
