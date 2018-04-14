Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement: 'I'm Fed Up With It'

Karl Lagerfeld sharing his controversial thoughts about the #MeToo movement.

The 84-year-old Chanel and Fendi creative director recently explained that he is “fed up with” the movement.

“What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. All their accusations of harassment, they have become quite toxic,” Karl told Numéro Magazine.

He added that he did not believe the claims against ousted Interview creative director Karl Templar.

“A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. Its unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!” Karl said.

While Karl is not a fan of the movement, he did say “cannot stand” Harvey Weinstein, who “isn’t exactly what you might call a man of his word.”