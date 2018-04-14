Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 7:11 pm

Kellan Lutz & Ryan Phillippe Show Off Their Muscles at Coachella!

Kellan Lutz holds hands with wife Brittany Gonzales as they check out the grounds at Coachella on Friday night (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The 33-year-old Twilight star showed off his super buff muscles in a tight white T-shirt and jeans as he hung out at the music festival.

Also spotted at Coachella that same night was Ryan Phillippe along with James Franco who tried to stay out of the spotlight while covering his eyes with a baseball hat.

Make sure to check out the Coachella live stream here!

10+ pictures inside of the guys at the music fest…
