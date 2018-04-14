Kellan Lutz & Ryan Phillippe Show Off Their Muscles at Coachella!

Kellan Lutz holds hands with wife Brittany Gonzales as they check out the grounds at Coachella on Friday night (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The 33-year-old Twilight star showed off his super buff muscles in a tight white T-shirt and jeans as he hung out at the music festival.

Also spotted at Coachella that same night was Ryan Phillippe along with James Franco who tried to stay out of the spotlight while covering his eyes with a baseball hat.

