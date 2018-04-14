Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 2:59 pm

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Check Out Coachella Together

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Check Out Coachella Together

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin make their exit from a VIP section at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday afternoon (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The models showed off their fit physiques in their festival outfits while enjoying the music scene on the first day of the annual event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall is at the festival to promote her new “Pizza Boys Radio” show, which is available to stream on Apple Music.

Kylie and Kourtney are both at the festival with their boyfriends!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hailey baldwin coachella 01
kendall jenner hailey baldwin coachella 02
kendall jenner hailey baldwin coachella 03
kendall jenner hailey baldwin coachella 04
kendall jenner hailey baldwin coachella 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr