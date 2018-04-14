Top Stories
Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 12:58 pm

Kim Kardashian Attends Her 20-Year High School Reunion!

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with her high school friends Amber Jenkins and Sarah Hudson while attending their 20-year reunion on Friday (April 13) at Marymount High School in Bel Air, Calif.

The 37-year-old reality star got a party bus for her friends and her to ride in to the event and she brought along all of her high school yearbooks.

Kim documented the night on her Instagram stories and you can check out all the pics she snapped right here.

“So, my friends are worried that we’re gonna run into people that they were mean to, and I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone,” she said in one of the clips.
Photos: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Hudson

