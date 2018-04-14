Top Stories
Sat, 14 April 2018 at 8:56 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Video of Daughter Chicago!

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Video of Daughter Chicago!

Baby Chicago West is just too cute!

Kim Kardashian took her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon (April 14) to share a super sweet video of her three-month-old daughter.

“Say Hi! Hi, cutie!” Kim can be heard saying to baby Chi.

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed baby Chi back on January 15.

On Easter, Kim shared the first family photo of she and Kanye with their three kids – North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chi.

Watch the video below!
  • plez

    Not a Kardashian fan at all. But I have to say that is a beautiful baby.

  • soyeahsowhat

    seriously? it is completely blurred and covered with a filter. the baby actually looks like it’s wearing cosmetics. knowing that trashy family it probably is.

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    baby whore