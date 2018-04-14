Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill & Wife Jessie Baylin Welcome Second Child!

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and his wife Jessie Baylin just welcomed their second child!

The couple took to social media to share that their son Oliver Francis was born on April 10th!

“Oliver Francis Followill has arrived. I’m so in love it hurts,” Nathan wrote on his Instagram.

Jessie added, “Hello world, here he is. Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way. ⭐️🌙 4.10.18″

She also included the first photo of the adorable little boy, swaddled up with his big sister watching over him.

Nathan and Jessie are already parents to five-year-old Violet.

Congratulations!!