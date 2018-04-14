Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill & Wife Jessie Baylin Welcome Second Child!

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and his wife Jessie Baylin just welcomed their second child!

The couple took to social media to share that their son Oliver Francis was born on April 10th!

Oliver Francis Followill has arrived. I’m so in love it hurts,” Nathan wrote on his Instagram.

Jessie added, “Hello world, here he is. Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way. ⭐️🌙 4.10.18″

She also included the first photo of the adorable little boy, swaddled up with his big sister watching over him.

Nathan and Jessie are already parents to five-year-old Violet.

Congratulations!!

