Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)
Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj almost shared a kiss while attending a Coachella weekend party, while Travis Scott was standing right nearby!
The stars were all in attendance at the Tao x Revolve – Desert Nights party presented by Palms Casino Resort and Puma.
Some other stars at the event were Kourtney Kardashian, French Montana, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Nav.
“#Coachella blasting #Anybody @thuggerthugger1 ft the Big Barbie. #ChunLi #BarbieTingz @kyliejenner,” Nicki captioned the video below on Instagram.
