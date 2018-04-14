Top Stories
Sat, 14 April 2018 at 12:51 am

Paris Hilton & Olivia Culpo Kick Off Coachella With Rachel Zoe at ZOEasis!

Paris Hilton & Olivia Culpo Kick Off Coachella With Rachel Zoe at ZOEasis!

Paris Hilton and Olivia Culpo started their Coachella weekend with a little help from Rachel Zoe!

The ladies stepped out for The Zoe Report’s annual ZOEasis event on Friday afternoon (April 13) at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

They were joined by Victoria Justice, Whitney Port, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Amelia Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

During the cocktail and dinner party were able to prep their skin for the festival as well as get their hair styled and nails done!

After the event, Paris took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Rachel.

“Celebrating my beautiful, fashionable friend @RachelZoe at #Coachella. 🌴👯‍♀️🌴,” Paris wrote.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Photos: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Amelia Hamlin, Erin Foster, Lisa Rinna, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Rachel Zoe, Sara Foster, Victoria Justice, Whitney Port

