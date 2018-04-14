Sat, 14 April 2018 at 2:04 pm
Rihanna Goes for '60s Vibes at Coachella 2018 Night One!
Rihanna might not be one of the headliners set to perform at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival, but she’s not missing out on the festival fun!
The 30-year-old entertainer went for a ’60s vibe while attending the first day of the festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.
“the 60s started it. #chella18,” Rihanna captioned a photo on her Instagram account. She captioned another one, “came thru drippin’.”
We can’t wait to see more looks from Rihanna this weekend!
