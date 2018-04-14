Shania Twain Parties with Nicki Minaj, Timothee Chalamet, & More at Coachella

This could be one of the most random groups of celebs that you’ll see together at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival!

Nicki Minaj shared a fun photo of her hanging out with country music singer Shania Twain during a party on night one of the festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Also joining in for the fun night in the desert was Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet, as well as The Weeknd and rappers Quavo and French Montana, among others.

“@shaniatwain is so dope in real life. @theweeknd @frenchmontana @nav @belly,” Nicki captioned the below pic on Instagram.