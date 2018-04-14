Top Stories
Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, &amp; More!

Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 12:11 pm

SZA's Coachella Set Gets Cut Short, Kendrick Lamar Surprises the Crowd

SZA's Coachella Set Gets Cut Short, Kendrick Lamar Surprises the Crowd

SZA is joined on stage by Kendrick Lamar while performing during day one of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer performed her collaborations “Doves in the Wind” and “All the Stars” with Kendrick near the end of her set.

SZA‘s set was unfortunately cut short and she wasn’t able to perform her biggest hit, “The Weekend.” She arrived on stage 10 minutes late and she wasn’t allowed to finished her planned set as Coachella has strict time limits on sets.

“Yo, they cut my songs,” she told the crowd. “I’m sorry, but I’ll make it up to you next week.”

Just Jared on Facebook
sza kendrick lamar coachella 01
sza kendrick lamar coachella 02
sza kendrick lamar coachella 03
sza kendrick lamar coachella 04
sza kendrick lamar coachella 05
sza kendrick lamar coachella 06
sza kendrick lamar coachella 07
sza kendrick lamar coachella 08
sza kendrick lamar coachella 09
sza kendrick lamar coachella 10
sza kendrick lamar coachella 11
sza kendrick lamar coachella 12
sza kendrick lamar coachella 13
sza kendrick lamar coachella 14
sza kendrick lamar coachella 15
sza kendrick lamar coachella 16
sza kendrick lamar coachella 17
sza kendrick lamar coachella 18
sza kendrick lamar coachella 19
sza kendrick lamar coachella 20
sza kendrick lamar coachella 21
sza kendrick lamar coachella 22
sza kendrick lamar coachella 23
sza kendrick lamar coachella 24
sza kendrick lamar coachella 25
sza kendrick lamar coachella 26
sza kendrick lamar coachella 27
sza kendrick lamar coachella 28
sza kendrick lamar coachella 29
sza kendrick lamar coachella 30
sza kendrick lamar coachella 31
sza kendrick lamar coachella 32
sza kendrick lamar coachella 33
sza kendrick lamar coachella 34
sza kendrick lamar coachella 35
sza kendrick lamar coachella 36
sza kendrick lamar coachella 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Kendrick Lamar, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr