SZA's Coachella Set Gets Cut Short, Kendrick Lamar Surprises the Crowd

SZA is joined on stage by Kendrick Lamar while performing during day one of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer performed her collaborations “Doves in the Wind” and “All the Stars” with Kendrick near the end of her set.

SZA‘s set was unfortunately cut short and she wasn’t able to perform her biggest hit, “The Weekend.” She arrived on stage 10 minutes late and she wasn’t allowed to finished her planned set as Coachella has strict time limits on sets.

“Yo, they cut my songs,” she told the crowd. “I’m sorry, but I’ll make it up to you next week.”