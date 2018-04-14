Top Stories
Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 10:46 am

The Weeknd Gets Emotional During Coachella 2018 Set

The Weeknd Gets Emotional During Coachella 2018 Set

The Weeknd performs on stage as the headlining act of day one of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 13) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

The 28-year-old singer performed 20 of his hit songs, including some of the new ones from his just released EP My Dear Melancholy.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, reportedly choked up and got teary-eyed while performing his new song “Call Out My Name,” which fans think is a breakup song about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Make sure to watch the Coachella live streams all weekend!
