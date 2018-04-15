Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:40 am

Aaron Taylor Johnson & Wife Sam Join Celebs at Gwyneth Paltrow's Party!

Aaron Taylor Johnson & Wife Sam Join Celebs at Gwyneth Paltrow's Party!

It was a star-studded party for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk last night!

Seen in attendance at the party were Demi Moore, Liv Tyler with Dave Gardner, Aaron Taylor Johnson with Sam Taylor Johnson, Karlie Kloss, Ross Mathews, and Matthew Morrison with Renee Puente.

Rumors have been swirling that the event last night was actually Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk‘s wedding! No official word just yet about what the event was.

See more photos from the party in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
