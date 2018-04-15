ACM Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The winners have been revealed for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards!

It was a great night celebrating the best in country music on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean won the Entertainer of the Year award for the third year in a row.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne tied for the most wins, with two awards each. There was also history made during the show as Miranda is now the artist with the most wins ever with 31 awards.

ACM Awards 2018 – Complete Winners List

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean – WINNER

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina – WINNER

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young – WINNER

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland – WINNER

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Better Man – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt – WINNER

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

Female – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

Legends – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Marry Me – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)

Rhett Akins – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: RCA Nashville