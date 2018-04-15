Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 11:06 pm

ACM Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The winners have been revealed for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards!

It was a great night celebrating the best in country music on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean won the Entertainer of the Year award for the third year in a row.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne tied for the most wins, with two awards each. There was also history made during the show as Miranda is now the artist with the most wins ever with 31 awards.

Click inside for the full list of winners…

ACM Awards 2018 – Complete Winners List

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean – WINNER
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Keith Urban
Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina – WINNER
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young – WINNER

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland – WINNER
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records

Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Better Man – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt – WINNER
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

Female – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Black – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies

Legends – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth

Marry Me – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison

We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace

Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)
Rhett Akins – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville

What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville
Photos: ACM Awards
