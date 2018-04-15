ACM Awards 2018 Nominations List - Refresh Your Memory Ahead of the Show!
It’s almost time for the 2018 Academy Of Country Music Awards, airing live in just a few hours, and we have the full list of nominees here to refresh your memory!
The show, hosted by Reba McEntire, will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8pm ET on CBS.
Chris Stapleton has the most nominations this year with a total of 8, followed by Thomas Rhett with six nominations.
Click inside for the full list of nominations…
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Better Man – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records
I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits
Female – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music
Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)
Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Black – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
Legends – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
Marry Me – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises
The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville
NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
After MidNite with Cody Alan
Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie
Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
Bud and Broadway Cadillac Jack
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight
Roxanne Steele
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
Dale Carter
Double-L Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman
Johnson and Johnson The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker Carina With A Twist Of Lime
Buzz Jackson
Steve & Geoff
The Odd Squad
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews
Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!)
Dave Daniels
Pat James
The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100