ACM Awards 2018 Nominations List - Refresh Your Memory Ahead of the Show!

It’s almost time for the 2018 Academy Of Country Music Awards, airing live in just a few hours, and we have the full list of nominees here to refresh your memory!

The show, hosted by Reba McEntire, will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8pm ET on CBS.

Chris Stapleton has the most nominations this year with a total of 8, followed by Thomas Rhett with six nominations.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Better Man – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

Female – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

Legends – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Marry Me – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: RCA Nashville

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

After MidNite with Cody Alan

Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie

Terri Clark

Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase

Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

Bud and Broadway Cadillac Jack

Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila

Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight

Roxanne Steele

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

Dale Carter

Double-L Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman

Johnson and Johnson The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,

Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker Carina With A Twist Of Lime

Buzz Jackson

Steve & Geoff

The Odd Squad

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews

Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!)

Dave Daniels

Pat James

The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100