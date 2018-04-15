ACM Awards 2018 - Performers & Presenters List!
The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards are set to air in a few hours and we have the star-studded list of performers and presenters who will be taking the stage tonight.
The show, which is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry, will be airing live from Las Vegas with Reba McEntire acting as host.
Tune into CBS tonight to catch the whole show, and Just Jared will be live blogging the entire event. Stay tuned!
Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters at the star-studded show…
Solo Performances
Lauren Alaina
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Lady Antebellum
Miranda Lambert
Little Big Town
Midland
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Brett Young
Group Performances
Toby Keith and Blake Shelton
Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Kane Brown with Lauren Alaina
Keith Urban with Julia Michaels, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young
Presenters
David Boreanaz
Drew Brees
AJ Buckley
Cam
Sam Elliott
Eve
Ashton Kutcher
Dustin Lynch
Nancy O’Dell
Rebecca Romijn
Max Thieriot
Lindsey Vonn