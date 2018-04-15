ACM Awards 2018 - Performers & Presenters List!

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards are set to air in a few hours and we have the star-studded list of performers and presenters who will be taking the stage tonight.

The show, which is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry, will be airing live from Las Vegas with Reba McEntire acting as host.

Tune into CBS tonight to catch the whole show, and Just Jared will be live blogging the entire event. Stay tuned!

Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters at the star-studded show…

Solo Performances

Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Midland

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Brett Young

Group Performances

Toby Keith and Blake Shelton

Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson

Kane Brown with Lauren Alaina

Keith Urban with Julia Michaels, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young

Presenters

David Boreanaz

Drew Brees

AJ Buckley

Cam

Sam Elliott

Eve

Ashton Kutcher

Dustin Lynch

Nancy O’Dell

Rebecca Romijn

Max Thieriot

Lindsey Vonn