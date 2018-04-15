Sun, 15 April 2018 at 5:04 am
Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!
Adele just might be the biggest Beyonce fan ever!
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday night (April 14) to share a couple of videos of herself dancing around to the 36-year-old entertainer’s Coachella performance.
Beyonce performed for an hour and forty-five minutes and sang dozens of her hit songs throughout the set. Make sure to check out the complete set list from the show and tons of photos featuring all of her on-stage looks!
