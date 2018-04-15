Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:33 pm

American Idol's Luke Bryan Brings Wife Caroline to ACM Awards

American Idol's Luke Bryan Brings Wife Caroline to ACM Awards

Luke Bryan is joined by his wife Caroline Boyer on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old singer, who is one of the judges on American Idol, will be performing his song “Most People Are Good” during the show.

Luke is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year. He is up against Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

If you’re watching the ACMs instead of Idol, make sure to watch Idol on your DVR or on demand latere!
Photos: Getty
