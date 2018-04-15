Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:25 am

Anna Faris Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss!

Anna Faris appeared on Watch What Happens Live! earlier this week, and she revealed the co-star who delivered the best on screen kiss.

During an audience q&a, Anna was asked, “Who is your best and worst on-screen kiss?”

As a refresher, Anna has kissed a bunch of guys for her films, including Chris Evans in What’s Your Number?, Luke Wilson in My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Seth Rogen in Observe and Report, Ryan Reynolds in Just Friends, and more.

Anna didn’t end up answering about her worst on screen kiss, but did come up with an answer for best: Luke Wilson!

“You know, Super Ex-Girlfriend with Luke Wilson, that was really nice,” Anna said, before adding, “But I always do these ridiculous things [in kiss scenes]…there is a moment where I almost take Ryan‘s lower lip off with my teeth. That was pretty fun.”

