Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Perform 'Meant To Be' at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line are bringing their big hit to the stage!

The performers performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 smash “Meant To Be” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

The performers were backed by a gospel-style chorus providing amazing background vocals as they performed.

“Thank you @ACMawards. What a special night,” Bebe tweeted after the performance.

Watch a clip of their performance of “Meant To Be” below!