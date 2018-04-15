Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:24 pm

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Perform 'Meant To Be' at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Perform 'Meant To Be' at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line are bringing their big hit to the stage!

The performers performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 smash “Meant To Be” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The performers were backed by a gospel-style chorus providing amazing background vocals as they performed.

“Thank you @ACMawards. What a special night,” Bebe tweeted after the performance.

Watch a clip of their performance of “Meant To Be” below!
