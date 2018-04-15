Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:56 pm

Bebe Rexha Looks Chic on the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha Looks Chic on the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha is looking so stunning!

The 28-year-old “Meant To Be” entertainer hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

Bebe will be performing “Meant To Be” alongside Florida Georgia Line during the evening’s ceremony.

Bebe recently dropped two new songs – “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire (feat. Quavo)” – from her upcoming debut studio album, Expectations. Listen to the songs now if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
bebe rexha acm 2018 01
bebe rexha acm 2018 02
bebe rexha acm 2018 03
bebe rexha acm 2018 04
bebe rexha acm 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Bebe Rexha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr