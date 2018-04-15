Bebe Rexha Looks Chic on the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Bebe Rexha is looking so stunning!

The 28-year-old “Meant To Be” entertainer hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Bebe will be performing “Meant To Be” alongside Florida Georgia Line during the evening’s ceremony.

Bebe recently dropped two new songs – “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire (feat. Quavo)” – from her upcoming debut studio album, Expectations. Listen to the songs now if you haven’t already!