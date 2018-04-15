Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reportedly Pack on the PDA at Coachella!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were reportedly spotted getting close at Coachella!

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer were “all over each other” as they checked out Travis Scott‘s set at the Poppy nightclub on Friday night (April 13), Us Weekly reports.

“They were completely all over each other,” a source shares while adding they “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.”

Fans have been speculating that The Weeknd‘s new song “Wasted Times” is about him missing Bella. The dated for over two years before splitting in November 2016.

The following night, The Weeknd was photographed getting cozy with another model at the music fest.